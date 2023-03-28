2,845 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

