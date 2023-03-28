Blossom Wealth Management Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

