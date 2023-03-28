iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

