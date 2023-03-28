Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

