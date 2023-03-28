Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 351,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

