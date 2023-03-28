Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $298.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

