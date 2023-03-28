Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

GE stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

