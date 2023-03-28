iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.01. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

