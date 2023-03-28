Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 928 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.