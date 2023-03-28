Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 716 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 82,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 72,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

