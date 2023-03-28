Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.