Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 52,991 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

