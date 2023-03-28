Abeille Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

