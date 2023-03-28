CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.