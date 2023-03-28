1,136,747 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,136,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,788,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

