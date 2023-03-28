Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $214.36 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average of $236.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.