OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 772,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 97,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $24,420,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

