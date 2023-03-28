Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,357 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 494.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

