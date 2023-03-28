BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

