OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

