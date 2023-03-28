Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.30. The firm has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

