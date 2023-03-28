7,735 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

