Western Financial Corp CA Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $820.41 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $832.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $755.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.23.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
See Also
