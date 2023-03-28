Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $463.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

