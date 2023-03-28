Western Financial Corp CA Purchases Shares of 2,778 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

