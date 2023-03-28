Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 24,255 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

