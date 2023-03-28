Western Financial Corp CA Invests $891,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,477 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

