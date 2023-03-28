Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

