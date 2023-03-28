Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.