Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 1,512 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $520.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.63 and a 200 day moving average of $463.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

