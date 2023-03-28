Western Financial Corp CA Acquires Shares of 28,201 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 283,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,642,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.