3,667 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,667 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.84.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

