Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.