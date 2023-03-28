Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $611,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

