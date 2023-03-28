Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.08 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $327.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.28 and a 200-day moving average of $296.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

