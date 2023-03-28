Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.