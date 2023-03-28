NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lpwm LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

