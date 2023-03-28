The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.