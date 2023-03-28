Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.