Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

