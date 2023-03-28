Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,647.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,588.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,538.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

