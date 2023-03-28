QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

