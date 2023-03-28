Asset Dedication LLC Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average of $326.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

