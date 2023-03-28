PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.61.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

