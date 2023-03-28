Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Yamana Gold worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 530,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

