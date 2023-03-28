Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 466.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

