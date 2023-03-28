Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,292 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

