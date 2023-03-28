Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

