Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

