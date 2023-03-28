Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

GLW stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

